Kincaid caught four of seven targets for 87 yards in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Patriots.

The rookie tied end led the Bills in receiving yards while tying Stefon Diggs for the team lead in targets. Kincaid had caught just one of four targets over the prior two games combined while being listed as having a shoulder issue on Week 17 practice reports, but he appeared to be fully healthy Sunday in a bounce-back performance. He'll look to finish his first NFL season on a high note, and help Buffalo capture another AFC East title, in Week 18 against Miami.