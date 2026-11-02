Kincaid (chest) caught four of six targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-10 win over the Ravens.

Kincaid was questionable coming into the game due to a chest injury, but he managed to suit up and finished as the team leader in receiving yards. He made a 40-yard catch early in the fourth quarter and capped the following drive with a 23-yard touchdown catch. The streaky TE has returned to form with 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown over the past two games. Kincaid had just four catches for 52 yards over his previous three outings after starting the season with 12 catches for 225 yards and a TD through two games. Next up for Kincaid and the Bills is a Week 9 MNF clash with Minnesota's elite defense.