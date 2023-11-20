Kincaid caught six of seven targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 32-6 win over the Jets.

The rookie tight end led the Bills in catches as he continues to see an elevated role in the absence of Dawson Knox (wrist). Over the last five games, Kincaid has put together a 34-318-2 line on 39 targets, and he could make an impact again in Week 12 against an Eagles defense that allowed five touchdowns to TEs through its first nine games.