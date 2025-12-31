Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kincaid (knee) was officially listed as a limited practice participant in Wednesday's walk-through.
Kincaid missed Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Eagles after managing just one limited practice last week. It looks like he'll do more this week, but the Bills may lean toward caution now that they're locked into a wild-card spot.
