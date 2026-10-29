Kincaid (chest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Kincaid has started Week 8 prep with consecutive limited practice sessions coming out of Buffalo's Week 7 bye. The 27-year-old TE has yet to miss a game this season, but Kincaid has cooled down significantly after a scorching start, mustering 90 receiving yards over the past four games after posting 225 yards and a TD through Week 2. Kincaid will look to get back on track Sunday against the Ravens, assuming he plays through the chest injury that's limiting his practice participation.