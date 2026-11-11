Kincaid (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through.

Kincaid began last week with a limited session due to a chest issue, but was able to suit up for Monday night's win over the Vikings while seeing the field on 50 percent of the Bills' snaps on offense. In the process, the tight end caught all three of his targets for 28 yards. It's unclear if Kincaid's ankle injury occurred versus Minnesota or is something that occurred Wednesday, but either way added context regarding his status for this weekend's game against the Jets will arrive via Thursday's injury report.