Kincaid (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Kincaid remained listed as limited as the Bills held practice Wednesday after getting the same designation for Tuesday's walkthrough. He was also limited throughout the week leading up to Buffalo's previous game. Kincaid played in that 31-10 win over Dallas but didn't record a catch. He's unlikely to sit out Saturday against the Chargers but may be playing at less than full health.