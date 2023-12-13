Kincaid (thumb/shoulder) was listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through.
The Bills kicked off the practice week with a walk-through Wednesday, but Kincaid's limited listing supports previous reports that the tight end is day-to-day as Sunday's game against the Cowboys approaches. In addition to a shoulder issue, Kincaid is also managing a thumb injury ahead of Week 15 action.
