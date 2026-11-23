Kincaid (thumb/ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Kincaid didn't practice at all last week before being made inactive for Sunday's 26-9 win over the Dolphins. Though the Bills didn't actually practice Monday, Kincaid's 'limited' listing does represent an upgrade and suggests that the tight end has a chance to be available for Thursday night's game against the Chiefs. Further context regarding his Week 12 status is set to arrive via Tuesday's practice report, in any case.