Kincaid (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.

Kincaid, who last suited up for game action in Week 10, was also deemed limited in Wednesday's walk-through. With that in mind, the tight end will likely have to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Rams without an injury designation. If Kincaid remains out this weekend, however, Dawson Knox would be in line to continue to see added opportunities as the Bills' top pass-catching TE option.