Kincaid was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury.

Before the Bills went on bye Week 7, Kincaid briefly exited a 33-30 win over the Raiders on Oct. 18 due to what the team referred to as a rib issue. His listed chest injury is presumably related and resulted in Kincaid donning a no-contact jersey during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, per Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. As long as the tight end is able to practice fully by the end of the week, he should be ready to handle his normal snap share in Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.