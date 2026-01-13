Kincaid was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice due to knee and calf injuries.

Kincaid has been listed on injury reports with the knee issue dating back to Week 16, but the calf injury may be the greater concern for the tight end as Saturday's divisional-round game versus the Broncos approaches. He was able to make an impact in a wild-card win over the Jaguars this past weekend with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on five targets, but he was spotted in a walking boot following the game. Head coach Sean McDermott indicated that Kincaid was donning the boot merely as a precaution, however, providing some optimism that the 26-year-old will still be able to suit up in Denver.