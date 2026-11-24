The Bills listed Kincaid (thumb/ankle) as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

After failing to practice in any fashion in Week 11 before sitting out Sunday's 26-9 win over the Dolphins, Kincaid has been upgraded to a limited participant on both of the Bills' first two injury reports of Week 12. He looks to be in a good spot on the health front as Thursday's game against the Chiefs approaches, with Kincaid telling Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard after Tuesday's practice that he'll "most likely" be playing in that contest. The Bills will release their final injury report of the week Wednesday and decide whether Kincaid carries a designation into Thursday.