Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Listed as DNP on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kincaid (knee) is listed as a non-participant after Wednesday's walk-through practice.
Kincaid wasn't on the injury report last week, and there was no report of an issue during/after Sunday's 35-31 win over New England. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the situation, but it is possible Wednesday's absence is indicative of maintenance more so than real concern about missing time.
More News
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Modest numbers in win•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Not on Week 15 injury report•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Catches TD in return•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Active versus Bengals•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Will try to play through injuries•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: To be questionable for Week 14•