Kincaid (knee) is listed as a non-participant after Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Kincaid wasn't on the injury report last week, and there was no report of an issue during/after Sunday's 35-31 win over New England. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the situation, but it is possible Wednesday's absence is indicative of maintenance more so than real concern about missing time.

