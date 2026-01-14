Kincaid (knee/calf) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Kincaid was also listed as limited in Tuesday's walk-through practice, which gives the tight end one more opportunity to work fully before the Bills assign injury designations for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Broncos. Assuming Kincaid is available for the contest, he figures to remain a focal point in a Buffalo pass-catching corps that's been thinned-out by injuries to WRs Joshua Palmer (ankle), Tyrell Shavers (knee) and Gabe Davis (knee).