Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Logs another limited listing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kincaid (knee/calf) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Kincaid was also listed as limited in Tuesday's walk-through practice, which gives the tight end one more opportunity to work fully before the Bills assign injury designations for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Broncos. Assuming Kincaid is available for the contest, he figures to remain a focal point in a Buffalo pass-catching corps that's been thinned-out by injuries to WRs Joshua Palmer (ankle), Tyrell Shavers (knee) and Gabe Davis (knee).
More News
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Limited to begin week of prep•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Injury severity downplayed•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Finds end zone Sunday•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Clear for Sunday•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Trending toward no injury designation•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Another limited practice•