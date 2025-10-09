Kincaid (oblique) was limited at practice Thursday.

Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, Kincaid sported a non-contact jersey during Thursday's session, with the Bills' first practice report of the week revealing that the tight end is working through an oblique issue. Kincaid now has two more chances to upgrade his participation level ahead of Monday night's game against the Falcons. In this past Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Patriots, Kincaid logged a 54 percent snap share while catching all six of his targets for a team-high 108 yards.