Kincaid (thumb/shoulder) was listed as limited in Thursday's practice.

Kincaid, who was also listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-though, sported a red (non-contact) jersey during Thursday's session, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. With that in mind, Kincaid will presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. If Kincaid is limited or out this weekend, Dawson Knox would be next up for the Bills' TE snaps.