Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Logs nine snaps in preseason win

Kincaid played nine snaps on offense but didn't show up in the box score otherwise during the Bills' 29-14 preseason win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Kincaid and Dawson Knox (10 snaps) saw limited action Saturday's exhibition contest, with Keleki Latu leading the tight end group with 31 snaps on offense. Kincaid was limited to 12 regular-season games in 2025 while playing through a torn PCL that he originally sustained in November of 2024. The 2023 first-rounder entered training camp with a clean bill of health and should see more involvement in the passing attack as a reliable set of hands/target for QB Josh Allen.