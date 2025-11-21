Kincaid (hamstring) is improving in his recovery, head coach Sean McDermott said Friday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Kincaid hasn't practiced or played since hurting his hamstring in Buffalo's Week 10 loss to the Dolphins. After Thursday's loss to the Texans, the Bills don't play again until Nov. 30 at Pittsburgh. If Kincaid resumes practicing prior to that game, that could put him on track to return against the Steelers.