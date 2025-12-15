Kincaid secured three of four targets for 34 yards in the Bills' 35-31 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Kincaid and fellow tight end Dawson Knox finished with the same number of catches, but the latter was on the receiving end of two Josh Allen touchdown passes. Kincaid has posted a 7-75-1 line on nine targets in two games since returning from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, affording him modest fantasy value heading into a Week 16 road matchup against the Browns next Sunday.