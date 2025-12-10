Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Not on Week 15 injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kincaid isn't listed on the Week 15 injury report, Alex Brasky of SB Nation reports.
After missing three games with a hamstring injury, Kincaid caught four of five targets for 41 yards and a TD in Sunday's 39-34 win over the Bengals. His role was about the same as pre-injury, with modest snap/route shares but standout efficiency numbers on a per-route or per-snap basis.
