Kincaid (back) suited up for Saturday's preseason opener against Indianapolis, but he was not targeted during his brief exhibition debut.

While it would have been nice to see the first tight end taken in this year's draft get involved on offense, the fact that Kincaid suited up for the first of three exhibition contests at least confirms that he is completely over the back issues he experienced in the offseason. Buffalo traded up in the first round to draft the receiving tight end, and early reports indicate that the team has no intention of making the rookie sit behind the incumbent veteran, Dawson Knox, either. Hopefully we get a longer look at the exciting tight end prospect against the Steelers next Saturday.