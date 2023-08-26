Kincaid wasn't targeted in Saturday's 24-21 preseason win over the Bears.

Kincaid appeared to play about half the snaps on QB Josh Allen's lone drive, which featured seven pass attempts and a short rushing score from RB Damien Harris. The Bills still have Dawson Knox as their top tight end, so in practice Kincaid is competing for snaps with No. 3 receiver Khalil Shakir as much or more so than with anyone else. Kincaid will make his regular-season NFL debut on Monday Night Football in Week 1 against the Jets.