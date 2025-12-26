Kincaid (knee) was limited in practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Kincaid was listed as a non-participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, so it's encouraging that he was able to upgrade to at least limited reps Friday. Backup tight end Dawson Knox (knee) is also listed as questionable after having logged identical practice activity during Week 17 prep. The status of both tight ends will be made official roughly 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.