Kincaid secured five of six targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Kincaid led the Bills in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, rounding out his productive performance with a 20-yard outstretched touchdown grab in the first quarter that answered Miami's early score. The athletic tight end has arguably been Buffalo's most consistent game-to-game pass catcher for fantasy purposes through the first three games, as he'll take a 13-151-2 line on 16 targets into a Week 4 home matchup against the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 28.