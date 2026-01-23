Kincaid (knee) reportedly played with a torn PCL during the entire 2025 season, per Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com.

Kincaid initially suffered the injury in November of 2024. He opted for rehab last offseason but subsequently remained bothered by the injury according to fellow TE Dawson Knox, which capped the 2023 first-rounder's snap counts during the 2025 campaign. Kincaid didn't play more than 55 percent of snaps on offense in any game during the regular season or playoffs. He may try to rehab the injury again this offseason, but if Kincaid opts for surgery, he could face an estimated recovery timeframe of six-to-nine months.