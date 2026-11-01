Kincaid (chest) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

After sustaining a chest injury in the Bills' Week 6 win over the Raiders, Kincaid didn't fully move past the issue following the team's Week 7 bye. A limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, Kincaid took a questionable tag into the weekend but will nonetheless get the green light to play versus Baltimore. Though Kincaid drew eight targets -- his most since Week 2 -- in the win over Las Vegas, he could struggle to see that sort of volume Sunday while the Bills welcome top wideout DJ Moore (shoulder) back to the lineup for the first time since Week 4.