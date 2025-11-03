Kincaid hauled in all six of his targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Chiefs.

Sunday's production tied Kincaid's previous season highs in targets and receptions from a six-catch, 108-yard outing against the Patriots in Week 5. The 25-year-old was able to tack on his fourth receiving touchdown of the season in the win over the Chiefs, culminating in his finest fantasy performance to date in 2025. Kincaid upped his season line to 27-411-4 through seven appearances, with a couple of low-usage games holding him back from a true breakout season. Kincaid will look to carry the momentum from Sunday's showing into a road matchup against the Dolphins in Week 10.