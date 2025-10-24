Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Kincaid (oblique) will be limited in Friday's practice and listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Kincaid, who was inactive for the Bills' loss loss to the Falcons in Week 6 after being limited at practice three consecutive days, has yet to upgrade to full participation since then, and given his 'questionable' designation, the tight end's Week 8 status won't be known until the inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Kincaid is ends up limited or sidelined versus Carolina, Dawson Knox would be in line to see added snaps/targets, with Jackson Hawes available to mix in.