Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Kincaid (knee) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Per Glab, Kincaid, who was inactive Week 17, will log his third straight limited practice Friday. With that in mind, the tight end is no lock to be active for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET contest. Even if Kincaid is in uniform versus the Jets, the Bills could elect to limit his snaps with an eye toward keeping him healthy/available for the team's postseason run.