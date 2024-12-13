Head coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that Kincaid (knee) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Kincaid, who has missed the Bills' last three games, was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through, as well as Thursday's practice estimate, and will work Friday in some capacity. If he's available versus Detroit, the tight end likely would step back into a key role in Buffalo's passing game. However, given his looming 'questionable' designation, confirmation of Kincaid's Week 15 status won't arrive until inactives are posted ahead of Buffalo's 4:25 ET kickoff.