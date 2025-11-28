Coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that Kincaid (hamstring) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

After not practicing Wednesday, Kincaid, who last saw game action in Week 10, was able to practice in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday. With Buffalo kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, ideally added context regarding his status will arrive before the first wave of kickoffs this weekend, but if Kincaid is unable to return to action versus Pittsburgh, Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes would continue to handle the Bills tight end duties in Week 13.