Kincaid (thumb/ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's contest against the Chiefs.

Kincaid, who was inactive for this past Sunday's win over the Dolphins, logged a 'limited' listing on the Bills' Monday through Wednesday practice/injury reports before being deemed 'questionable' to face Kansas City. Per Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard, following Tuesday's practice Kincaid said that he's "most likely playing" Thursday, with the tight end's Week 12 status, either way, set to be confirmed once Buffalo's scratches are posted ahead of the team's 8:20 pm kickoff.