Kincaid (oblique) brought in one of three targets for 23 yards in the Bills' 40-9 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Making his return from a one-game absence that predated the Week 7 bye, Kincaid made a splash on his one catch but otherwise was quiet. The third-year tight end had posted a 108-yard performance against the Patriots in Week 5 before sitting out Week 6, but he's now recorded 48 receiving yards or less in four of his other five games heading into a Week 9 clash with the Chiefs at home next Sunday afternoon.