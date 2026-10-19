Kincaid (ribs) returned to Sunday's 33-30 win at Las Vegas and finished with seven catches (on eight targets) for 38 yards.

Kincaid missed some time from late in the third quarter and into the fourth to be evaluated in the sideline tent, but he got back on the field with 8:01 remaining and added one more reception to his final line. Overall, he paced the Bills in catches and targets, but he ended Week 6 with his lowest YPC (5.4) of the campaign. The Bills have a Week 7 bye, so he'll have plenty of time to heal up for Buffalo's next game Sunday, Nov. 1 against the Ravens.