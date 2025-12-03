Coach Sean McDermott said that Kincaid (hamstring/knee) will be limited in Wednesday's walk-through, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

That will mark the third straight limited listing for Kincaid, who last saw game action in Week 10. The tight end thus has two more chances to upgrade his participation level before the Bills assign injury designations ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. During Kincaid's absence, Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes have been handling Buffalo's TE duties.