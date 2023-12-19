Kincaid was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate due to a shoulder injury.

The Bills contained their first on-field work of Week 16 prep to a walkthrough, but Kincaid nonetheless would have had a cap on his reps if the team had held an actual practice. He also was listed as limited on all three injury reports last week due to thumb and shoulder issues but entered the weekend without a designation. Kincaid then logged a below-average 49 percent snap share and didn't haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 31-10 win against the Cowboys. His status will be one to monitor ahead of Saturday's game at the Chargers to see if he can increase his activity level Wednesday and/or Thursday.