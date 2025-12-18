Kincaid (knee) isn't practicing Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Kincaid was deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through, so what (if anything) he's able to do Friday will loom large in terms of his status for Sunday's game against the Browns. If Kincaid is limited or out this weekend, Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes would see added Week 16 TE snaps for the Bills.