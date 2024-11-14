Kincaid (knee) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Kincaid, who sustained a knee injury during the Bills' Week 10 win over the Colts, also didn't practice Wednesday, so what the tight end is able to do Friday will loom large in terms of his status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If Kincaid is unavailable this weekend, Dawson Knox would be in line see added opportunities Week 11.