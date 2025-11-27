Kincaid (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday.

Kincaid hadn't been able to practice since hurting his hamstring during Week 10 action, so his return to the field Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity, is a step in the right direction for the tight end ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Kincaid is able to upgrade his practice participation, as well as his Week 13 game status.