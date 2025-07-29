Kincaid (knee) is participating in Tuesday's practice, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Kincaid sat out practice Monday due to knee soreness, but he's back in full uniform Tuesday, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. The third-year tight end has bulked up for the 2025 season and entered training camp carrying a clean bill of health, and there are no indications that the soreness he dealt with Monday is anything more than minor. That said, Kincaid battled lingering knee issues in both knees last season, including a torn PCL, which GM Brandon Beane said were the major cause of his disappointing sophomore production totals, so it will be encouraging for fantasy managers anticipating a Year 3 breakout if Kincaid is able to avoid any further absences.