Coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that Kincaid (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Kincaid will thus target a potential return to action this coming Thursday, when the Bills face the Texans on the road. In his absence this weekend, Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes are slated to handle Buffalo's tight end duties versus Tampa Bay, a context that makes Knox a streaming option to consider in Week 11.