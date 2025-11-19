Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Kincaid (hamstring) is ruled out for Thursday's road contest against the Texans, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

McDermott's announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Kincaid was labeled "week-to-week" after injuring his hamstring Week 10 versus the Dolphins and hasn't practiced in any capacity since. His next chance to return to action will come Sunday, Nov. 30 on the road against Pittsburgh in Week 13, while Dawson Knox will start at tight end for Buffalo on Thursday, with Jackson Hawes operating in the No. 2 role.