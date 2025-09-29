Kincaid secured one of two targets for a 28-yard touchdown in the Bills' 31-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Kincaid made his one catch count by streaking open down the right side of the field for his touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. The reception and receiving yardage totals were both low-water marks for Kincaid in the first four weeks, but with three touchdowns already on his 2025 ledger, he's still rewarding fantasy managers despite the relative week-to-week uncertainty inherent in the Bills' air attack. Kincaid next sets his sights on the Patriots' defense, which he'll face in a Week 5 home matchup next Sunday night.