Kincaid brought in one of two targets for seven yards in the Bills' 29-26 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Kincaid saw a reduced role in the air attack for the second straight week, although Sunday's downturn resulted in season-low figures across the board. Kincaid opened the season with a 12-225-0 line over the first two games, but he's managed just three receptions for 45 yards on five targets in the subsequent pair of contests. Kincaid will look to bounce back in a Week 5 marquee matchup on the road against the Rams on Monday night, Oct. 12.