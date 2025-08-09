Kincaid caught his only target for 10 yards in Saturday's 34-25 preseason loss to the Giants.

The third-year tight end hauled in a Mitchell Trubisky pass on Buffalo's first drive and quickly checked out of the game after that, with Dawson Knox instead catching a red-zone TD pass from Trubisky in the second quarter. Kincaid is locked into the top spot on the depth chart, but his first task in 2025 is just to stay on the field. Knee injuries limited him to 13 regular-season games last season and resulted in 44 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns on 75 targets, a big step back in production from his dynamic rookie campaign. Kincaid appeared fully healthy in Saturday's cameo appearance, but he's already dealt with some knee soreness in training camp, an ominous sign for his fantasy value.