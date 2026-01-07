Kincaid (knee) will be listed as limited in practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Kincaid was limited at practice last week before being listed as questionable for the Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets. The tight end suited up for the Bills' 35-8 win, en route to playing 10 snaps and catching all three of his targets for 48 yards in a game in which the team managed the workload of several key players. With no reported setbacks with the knee issue Kincaid has been managing, chances are his looming limitations Wednesday are maintenance-related.