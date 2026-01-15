Kincaid (knee/calf) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Broncos.

Kincaid was listed as limited on the Bills' practice reports Tuesday through Thursday, but he'll be available this weekend, nonetheless. With WRs Joshua Palmer (ankle), Tyrell Shavers (knee) and Gabe Davis (knee) all on IR, Kincaid figures to be busy versus Denver in the absence of any in-game setbacks. During Buffalo's wild-card win over the Jaguars this past Sunday, Kincaid logged five targets (tied for second on the team) en route to catching three passes for 28 yards and a TD.