Kincaid (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com previously noted that Kincaid sported a red (non-contact) jersey during Thursday's practice, but the tight end will nonetheless be available to face Los Angeles. In this past Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys, Kincaid logged 33 of a possible 68 snaps on offense and didn't catch either of his two targets, while fellow TE Dawson Knox was out there for 42 snaps, but wasn't targeted at all. Despite his quiet Week 15 effort, Kincaid profiles as a bounce-back candidate this weekend, barring any in-game setbacks. In 13 outings to date, the 2023 first-rounder has made a mark by catching 61 of his 74 targets for 495 yards and two TDs.