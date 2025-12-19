Kincaid (knee) is slated to practice Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Kincaid didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that the tight end didn't experience a setback with his knee. Instead, it's an issue the team is managing ahead of Week 16 action. The Bills' upcoming injury report will reveal Kincaid's game status for Sunday's game against the Browns, but Getzenberg suggests that he's trending toward being available this weekend.